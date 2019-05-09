Photo courtesy of Gina Theilmann

Eden Prairie senior defender Quentin Matsui recently was selected to participate in the Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Game on June 29 at Johns Hopkins University.

He is just the third Minnesotan (second male) so honored in the event’s 14-year history. In 2014, St. Thomas Academy’s James Ryan and Blake’s Lydia Sutton earned selections. Both were defenders.

The Under Armour All-America game bills itself “the definitive gathering of lacrosse elite.” Participants are announced in four waves of 11 players through the end of May and will be divided into North and South teams subsequent to the release of the final wave. Matsui was part of the third wave.

Eden Prairie coach Ryan Ward called Matsui, a Star Tribune All Metro First Team selection last spring, “real deal. Every aspect of his game is polished. Mental game just as strong as physical.”

The Eagles entered this week ranked No. 4.