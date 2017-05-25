Eden Prairie police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman found dead in their home as a possible double homicide.

Police were called to the 6000 block of Woodhill Trail about 7:20 a.m. Thursday to conduct a welfare check on a man who failed to report for work. Inside the home, officers discovered the bodies. There were no other occupants in the home when police arrived.

The Eden Prairie Police Department, with help from the Hennepin County Crime Lab, is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death and identity of the victims.

Police say they don’t believe the incident was random, but didn’t say whether they are searching for a suspect.

DAVID CHANEN