Anne Martin-Vachon, president of Evine Live Inc. for four months, has resigned.
Evine, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, said Martin-Vachon would receive $251,902 per a separation agreement in effect on Jan. 1.
Evine, which runs a TV shopping network, considered 2018 to be the third year of a three-year turnaround and said the holiday season results could be a key factor for the company, whose stock lost half its value last year.
In August, Eden Prairie-based Evine brought in a new president, Anne Martin-Vachon, from the Canadian multiplatform e-commerce company Today’s Shopping Choice and was credited with turning that company around.
Evine had a tough third quarter, recording a $9.2 million loss. It lost $1.1 million for all of its last fiscal year.
But officials pointed to Martin-Vachon’s appointment, opening a new studio and several logistics moves as progress in Evine’s turnaround.
Evine is in third place behind competitors QVC and HSN in the TV shopping network industry.
