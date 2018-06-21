Eddie Rosario scratched from lineup as Twins go for sweep of Red Sox

It wasn’t the huge-windup-and-fall-forward throw that Eddie Rosario tried to make on Saturday in Cleveland, or the throw from the warning track last night in Target Field. Eddie Rosario’s right shoulder has been a minor, nagging issue since spring training. And while it’s probably not too sore to prevent him from playing today, Paul Molitor said, the Twins have good reason for being careful.

“We’re trying to keep the big picture in mind. So we’re going to back him off,” the Twins’ manager said. “It’s one of those things where you think what you’re doing is best for the player for the long term. I’m sure he would like to be part of today’s game.”

Yeah, a guy who has had hits in 20 of his last 24 games probably wants to be in the lineup again, but after hearing that the soreness had flared up again this morning, Molitor decided that a day game after two night games was the right time to give him an extra day off. The Twins have games scheduled on 24 of the next 25 games, after all.

With Rosario out, Robbie Grossman will play left field, Ryan LaMarre center and Max Kepler moves to right.

Kyle Gibson is on the mound today, facing Rick Porcello, who is making his 13th career start at Target Field. That’s the most by any visiting player in stadium history. Porcello is 6-3 in this park — he can tie Justin Verlander (7) for most victories by a visitor here — and allowed one run over seven innings when the Red Sox were here last season.

Here are the lineups as the Twins go for a sweep of their Fort Myers spring neighbors:

RED SOX

Betts RF

Benintendi LF

Martinez DH

Moreland 1B

Bogaerts SS

Devers 3B

Holt 2B

Leon C

Bradley CF

Porcello RHP

TWINS

Mauer 1B

Dozier 2B

Escobar 3B

Morrison DH

Grossman LF

Kepler RF

Adrianza SS

LaMarre CF

Wilson C

Gibson RHP