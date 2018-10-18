By crushing 24 homers, Eddie Rosario ended Brian Dozier’s five-year run as the Twins’ home-run leader. For that, and for the rest of his all-around game, Rosario ended Dozier’s two-year run as team MVP, too.

Rosario, the Twins’ 27-year-old outfielder, on Thursday was named the winner of the Calvin R. Griffith Award, given annually to the Most Valuable Twin. Rosario, who led Minnesota in batting average (.288), runs (87), hits (161), RBIs (77) and stolen bases (eight) despite missing 21 games in September due to a strained right quadriceps, is a first-time winner of the award, which is voted on by members of the Twin Cities chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Among the other 2018 honorees chosen by the local baseball writers:

Jose Berrios is the Twins’ Pitcher of the Year, for posting a 3.84 ERA in 32 starts and becoming the first Twins righthander in 32 years (since Bert Blyleven in 1986) to strike out more than 200 batters.

Joe Mauer tied his former manager, Paul Molitor, by winning the Upper Midwest Player of the Year Award for the seventh time in his career. Mauer was also named the recipient of the Bob Allison Award for leadership.

Max Kepler becomes the third member of the Twins’ “Nothing Falls but Raindrops” outfield to be named the Twins’ Defensive Player of the Year, an honor given to Rosario in 2015 and Byron Buxton in 2016 and 2017. Kepler made one error all season, and threw out seven runners on the bases.

Another outfielder, Jake Cave, turned Buxton’s injury-filled season into an opportunity, contributing 16 doubles and 13 homers in 91 games. For that, Cave was chosen the team’s Rookie of the Year.

Kyle Gibson, who set new career bests in ERA (3.62), innings (196.2) and strikeouts (179), was elected Most Improved Twin. The BBWAA also chose Gibson as the recipient of the “Good Guy” award for cooperation with the media.

Jack Morris, the St. Paul Native (and four-time winner of the Upper Midwest award) whose lone season in Minnesota ended with the Twins’ second World Series championship, was chosen to receive the Herb Carneal Lifetime Achievement Award. Morris, inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame this summer, won 18 games for the Twins in 1991, then went 4-0 in the postseason, capping off the championship run with a historic 10-inning shutout of the Braves in Game 7. In retirement, he’s occasionally broadcast Twins games for the past five seasons.

The honorees will receive their awards as the annual Diamond Awards banquet, to be held Jan. 24, 2019, at The Depot Minneapolis. Proceeds from the banquet benefit degenerative muscle disease research and patient care at the University of Minnesota.

In addition to the BBWAA awards, the Twins also named the winners of their community service awards. Jose Berrios, who helped provide relief supplies to his native Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria, is the Carl R. Pohlad Award winner, given to a current Twin. And former third baseman Corey Koskie, a member of the board of directors of the Twins Community Fund, is the winner of the Kirby Puckett Award for Alumni Community Service for his volunteer efforts on behalf of the Positive Coaching Alliance.

Previously announced minor-league awards — Alex Kirilloff as player of the year and Lewis Thorpe as pitcher of the year — will also be presented at the banquet.