– Jorge Polanco was eaten up by a pop fly during the first inning on Friday, succumbing to nature's forces as he looked up into the sun without sunglasses on.

A burly man rushed out of the dugout with Polanco's sunglasses, as some fans applauded. That man was new slugger Logan Morrison. He's already contributing.

Morrison also tripled on Friday, making it a memorable debut in the Twins' 2-1 win over the Blue Jays. The Twins got a home run from Eddie Rosario in the second inning and an RBI groundout by Joe Mauer in the third for their runs.

Morrison struck out at the end of a lengthy at bat in the first inning. But he squared up a Jon Harris pitch in the third inning, sending a liner to center. Anthony Alford raced to his left and made a diving attempt, but he missed the ball and it rolled to the wall.

"I was a little worried when I saw the ball get by the center fielder," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "Running a triple as opposed to whatever running he's been doing is different."

Righthander Jake Odorizzi, whom the Twins traded for on Feb. 17, went 2⅔ scoreless innings in his debut, striking out three. He had been throwing in the bullpen since joining the club.

"Just get out there and get one under my belt," Odorizzi said. "I've been here long enough where guys were starting to wonder if I'm even going to play. Get out there and earn my meal money.

"I'm happy, though. Get the first one out of the way."

