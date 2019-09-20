There's a baseball axiom that says never make the third out at third base, which is exactly what happened to Eddie Rosario in the eighth inning Wednesday night. The play ended the inning with Chicago holding a 2-1 lead on its way to a 3-1 victory and deprived Miguel Sano of an RBI chance.

But there wouldn't have been a play at third base if Rosario hadn't stopped to admire his work on the way out of the batter's box.

Veteran White Sox broadcaster Steve Stone called out Rosario:

"Eddie Rosario did not hustle out of the box, and it's a good thing for the Sox," Stone began. "He poses. If he's hustling, there's no play at third base."

Later, Stone added: "I mean, he's been doing this the whole series. And apparently the Twins are fine with it. This could cost them a ballgame. In the grand scheme of things, it might not keep them out of the division title, but you've got to hustle out of the box whether you think it's a home run or not."

HOWARD SINKER