LOS ANGELES — Eddie Murphy is going to be a father for the 10th time.
The actor and comedian's publicist has issued a statement that the 57-year-old and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are expecting their second child in December. Their daughter, Izzy, is 2 years old.
Murphy began a relationship with the Australian model in 2012.
Murphy's oldest child is 29.
