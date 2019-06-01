Eddie Medina threw the second no-hitter in Saints history Friday night, striking out 10 and walking one in a 5-0 road victory over the Cleburne (Texas) Railroaders. Joe Miller pitched the team's other no-hitter on Aug. 25, 1996, against Thunder Bay at Midway Stadium.

Medina (3-0) has not given up a run in 26 consecutive innings. Burt Reynolds led the Saints' attack with a home run and RBI single.

Two men reached against Medina in the third, on a dropped third strike and a hit batter. They were bunted into scoring position before Medina ended the threat.

news services