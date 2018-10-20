More from Star Tribune
Ed Sheeran at U.S. Bank Stadium
Ed Sheeran performed at U.S. Bank stadium on October 20, 2018.
Wild
Wild 5, Tampa Bay 4 (OT)
The Minnesota Wild beat Tampa Bay 5-4 in overtime Saturday, October 21, 2018.
Gophers
Gophers at Nebraska
Minnesota took on Nebraska at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 20, 2018 in Lincoln, NE.
Fall roundup: An American ritual
Minnesotans on horseback join ranchers to gather cattle in Montana mountains.
Photos: Migrant cavaran poised at Mexico-Guatemala border
Migrants bound for the U.S.-Mexico border wait on a bridge that stretches over the Suchiate River, connecting Guatemala and Mexico early Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
