The U.S. economy grew at a strong 3.5 percent annual growth rate in the third quarter, buttressing Republican claims that President Donald Trump is presiding over a boom with just 11 days remaining before congressional elections.

Growth dipped from the second quarter’s 4.2 percent rate, but the economy still posted its best back-to-back quarters in four years — thanks to free spending by consumers and the federal government — and is within reach of the Trump administration’s 3 percent annual growth target.

“Despite all the hand-wringing about the [stock] market, the economy is looking pretty good,” said Ethan Harris, head of global economics for Bank of America Merrill Lynch. “The story here is a double dose of caffeine from tax cuts and spending increases.”

The strong headline growth number capped a volatile week on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones industrial average surrendered all its gains for the year. The Commerce Department report Friday also offered a mixed verdict on prospects for the president to deliver an enduring era of improved economic performance and suggested that rising interest rates are beginning to bite.

“The details for growth were not as impressive as the 3.5 percent headline,” Jim O’Sullivan, chief U.S. economist for High-Frequency Economics said in an e-mail.

Business investment grew by just 0.8 percent in the quarter after an 8.7 percent gain in the previous three months. Spending on new structures fell by 7.9 percent after increasing by 14.5 percent during the prior period.

“That’s probably telling us that growth in Q4 will be a bit slower paced,” said Ben Ayers, senior economist for Nationwide Insurance.

Another major negative: Trade sapped the $20.7 trillion economy’s strength as imports outpaced exports by a rising margin, the report said. The president has made shrinking the trade deficit a key goal but has yet to see any progress after 21 months in office.

Since January, he has slapped tariffs on foreign-made solar panels, washing machines, industrial metals and roughly half of the $505 billion in products that the U.S. imports each year from China.

His threats of additional tariffs on Chinese products may have encouraged U.S. companies to ramp up imports to beat rising prices, economists said.

The third-quarter results fell short of expectations set by the president, who had promised in July that the third quarter figure would be “a lot higher” than the second quarter’s 4.2 percent.

Shortly after taking office in 2017, the president promised a “return to 4 percent annual economic growth,” a mark the U.S. hasn’t achieved since 2000. But administration officials such as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin more recently have described years of 3 percent annual growth as the objective.

The Commerce GDP report comes as Trump this week again attacked Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell for raising interest rates, calling the nation’s central bank the “biggest risk” to continued growth.

With the unemployment rate at its lowest mark since 1969, the Fed has been raising interest rates to prevent annual inflation from taking off. Prices are rising at an annual rate of 2 percent, according to the Fed’s preferred gauge.

Still, Friday’s economic news was better than most analysts had expected. Strong consumer and government spending boosted growth in the July-September period. A buildup in goods inventories also helped, suggesting potential weakness ahead if companies lower production while selling off any backlog.

“The economy is still growing significantly above its potential, which is pretty remarkable,” said economist Michael Strain of the American Enterprise Institute, citing an expansion that has not experienced a recession since 2009.