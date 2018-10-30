Ecolab, the St. Paul based cleaning chemicals giant, posted solid third quarter earnings Tuesday but lowered its guidance for the full year, citing rising raw material and transportation costs and unfavorable foreign exchange rates.

Sales met analysts expectations, jumping 5 percent to $3.75 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30. Three of its four business units showed gains.

Profits grew 11 percent to $435 million, or $1.48 a share.

Excluding one-time gains, special charges and discrete tax items, adjusted earnings were $1.53 a share, a penny shy of analysts' average expectations.

The company that provides cleaning chemicals to hotels, restaurants, schools and oil companies, lowered its full year guidance for 2018, saying unfavorable foreign currency translations and rising raw materials costs will impact results.

Full year earnings are now expected to be $5.20 to $5.30 a share. That's down from the prior forecast of $5.30 to $5.50 a share.

"We delivered a solid third quarter, with 7 percent acquisition adjusted sales growth and accelerating pricing, which more than offset higher than expected delivered product costs and unfavorable foreign exchange impacts," said CEO Douglas Baker in a statement.

He added that volume, pricing and cost savings "continue to be strong, however raw material input costs and foreign exchange impacts will be higher than previously forecast for the balance of 2018."