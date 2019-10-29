Ecolab's third-quarter profit grew 7%, meeting analysts' expectations, but executives lowered their outlook for the rest of the year, citing softer industrial markets, unfavorable foreign exchange and moderate delivery cost hikes.

The cleaning chemicals and water filtration company said Tuesday it earned $464 million, or $1.59 a share, in the three months ended Sept. 30. Excluding one-time gains and charges, the profit adjusted to $1.71 a share, in line with analysts' average forecasts.

Revenue rose 2% to $3.82 billion, slightly below expectations.

Ecolab performed relatively well compared to other industrial companies. Sales growth slowed or fell for U.S.-based manufacturers in the auto, electric and aerospace markets and as demand inside China and Europe have slowed.

"We performed well in the quarter as we overcame softer industrial and energy markets and unfavorable foreign exchange to deliver 12% adjusted earnings per share growth," Douglas Baker, Ecolab's chief executive, said in a statement.

Ecolab's largest division, Industrial, grew sales 5% to $1.4 billion in the quarter as food, beverage and water filtration orders rose.

Ecolab's Institutional sales rose 4% to $1.36 billion during the quarter as cleaning product and service orders perked from hotels and restaurants. Energy sales fell 3% to $836 million as oil drilling chemical and other "upstream energy" sales fell amid "a significant decline in the well stimulation business," Ecolab said.

Executives narrowed the upper end of their prior earnings guidance for full year 2019. The company now expects adjusted earnings to be between $5.80 to $5.90 a share. The prior range had been $5.80 to $6.00 per share.

While the forecast narrowed slightly, executives noted that profits are growing amid price increases, new business, and cost efficiencies.

"When coupled with our continued strong pricing and cost efficiency work, we expect to deliver double-digit adjusted earnings per share for the full year 2019 while also setting up a good start to 2020," Baker said.

Ecolab's stock price slid 1% to $189.13 a share in early trading Tuesday.

Ecolab said its plan to spin off its "Upstream Energy" oil drilling chemicals business into a separate company remains on track for mid 2020.

Ecolab executives will hold a conference call with analysts Tuesday afternoon to discuss results. Executives are expected to discuss a controversy around the Holchem Group cleaning products firm Ecolab bought in December.

Three weeks ago, Ecolab learned that a key U.K. regulator ordered it to divest the entity for the sake of industry-competitive concerns there.

Baker said at the time that he disagrees with the decision and that Ecolab would review the situation and decide future actions soon. Ecolab bought Holchem for an undisclosed price, gaining $56 million in revenue and fresh operations in England and Ireland.