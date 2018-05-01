Cleaning and sanitation chemicals maker Ecolab posted first quarter results Tuesday that beat expectation and prompted it to boost its 2018 forecast, amid strong sales and price hikes.

The St. Paul-based manufacturing giant increased first quarter sales 10 percent to $3.47 billion, while profits slipped 3 percent to $247 million or 84 cents a share. Excluding one time items, however, adjusted earnings rose 14 percent to $91 cents a share.

That beat Wall Street expectations handily. On average, analysts had expected adjusted earnings of 88 cents a share.

Officials noted that strong sales, product price hikes, new products, and cost cuts helped offset rising product delivery costs. Lower taxes and interest expense also benefited profit gains during the quarter.

Citing accelerated price increases and improved sales across its industrial, institutional, and energy divisions, Ecolab increased its adjusted earnings forecast for the year. Adjusted profits for 2018 are now expected to reach $5.30 to $5.50 a share. That's up from the prior forecast of $5.25 to $5.45.

In a statement, CEO Doug Baker noted that he was "confident" that 2018 would be a "strong year."

During the quarter, product sales to food, beverage and water customers were particularly strong as were sales to industrial and institutional customers in North America, Asia and Latin America. Ecolab closed 2017 with $14 billion in revenue and executives expect another strong year.

"We are off to a strong start for the year, as we showed continued good sales momentum in the first quarter across all segments led by new business wins, new products and pricing," Baker said. "These solid sales gains, along with cost efficiencies, offset higher delivered product costs and systems investments."

Ecolab expects pricing initiatives, lower taxes and interest, and a newly developed "comprehensive efficiency initiative" to help expand margins, Baker said.

The company will incur special charges for 2018 related to a $25 million commitment to fund the Ecolab Foundation, officials announced. That and a few other items will result in special charges of 12 to 15 cents per share.

Ecolab's stock slipped 29 cents to $144.47 a share in early morning trading Tuesday.