SAINT PAUL, Minn. _ Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $395.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, came to $1.54 per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.54 per share.
The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company posted revenue of $3.76 billion in the period, also meeting Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.43 billion, or $4.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.67 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Ecolab expects its per-share earnings to range from 98 cents to $1.06. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.03.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.80 to $6 per share.
Ecolab shares have risen 11 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 11 percent. The stock has risen 24 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ECL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ECL
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.