SAINT PAUL, Minn. _ Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $435.4 million.
The Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.53 per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.
The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company posted revenue of $3.75 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.77 billion.
For the current quarter ending in December, Ecolab expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.49 to $1.59. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.65.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.20 to $5.30 per share.
Ecolab shares have increased 9 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 1 percent. The stock has risen 11 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ECL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ECL
