SAINT PAUL, Minn. _ Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $351.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.20. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, were $1.27 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company posted revenue of $3.69 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Ecolab expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.49 to $1.57.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.30 to $5.50 per share.

Ecolab shares have climbed almost 5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 5 percent. The stock has risen roughly 7 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ECL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ECL