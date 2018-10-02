

"Yuck-tober". Weather Pattern Looks Very Wet

October? More like Yuck-tober. Yesterday was character-building, especially on the highways. I'm still struck by the number of motorists who don't turn on their headlights during foul weather. That, and road-spray made it hard to see more than 25 feet ahead - like driving in a blizzard. Light rail is looking better and better.

October is a month of long shadows and dizzying weather extremes. We'll probably see our first slushy commute later this month, but expect more 60s, even a few more 70s.

The sloppy pattern that kicked off in September drags on into early next week. We get a break today, with a shot at 60F. 70s Wednesday will feel good, but watch for a shower or T-storm. More rain arrives late Thursday into early Friday, and a nearly stationary front stuck over Iowa will surge north Sunday with more puddles.

A few inches of additional rain may fall next Monday and Tuesday. There will be no shortage of topsoil moisture heading into winter.

Some of the rain falling Friday is leftover from Pacific Hurricane Rosa. Yes, we like our hurricanes very gently-used in Minnesota.

Image credit : Eagle Mountain, courtesy of WCCO Radio Program Director, Lindsey Peterson.

A Very Wet Pattern. The map above shows total rainfall over the next 10 days, through next Thursday morning at 12z. 3-4" for the immediate Twin Cities with over 5" for far southeastern Minnesota and as much as 7" for southwest Wisconsin? With patterns stalling early next week I wouldn't be at all surprised to see amounts this high. ECMWF guidance: WeatherBell.

Seasonably Chilly. Looking 2 weeks out GFS guidance suggests a strong zonal (west-to-east) flow aloft, with temperatures slighly below average over the northern tier of the USA; summer heat lingering for the southern half of the nation.

Really? It's hard to believe looking at the weather maps the next 1-2 weeks (at least for MInnesota and the Upper Midwest) but NOAA CFSv2 climate models suggest a warm bias for roughly the eastern two thirds of the nation for the entire month of October. Map: NOAA and WeatherBell.

16 Confirmed Tornadoes on September 20. The local Twin Cities office of The National Weather Service has an update: "A line of severe thunderstorms moved through southern Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin during the late afternoon and early evening of Thursday, September 20, 2018. Prior to the development of severe storms, numerous showers and thunderstorms affected much of central and southern Minnesota during the morning and early- to mid-afternoon. This activity developed well north of a warm front, which was located over northern Iowa at the time. The warm front quickly surged north during the mid- to late-afternoon as a strengthening low pressure system moved northeast from Nebraska toward southern Minnesota. Scattered non-severe thunderstorms continued to develop north of the warm front as a broken line of strong to severe storms developed from the low pressure system southward ahead of the attendant cold front. These storms raced northeast at up to 70 mph, and moved across southern Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin from around 430 PM through 8 PM. Widespread severe weather occurred with these storms..."

Praedictix Briefing: Monday, October 1, 2018

Key Messages:

Tropical Storm Rosa is currently impacting the Baja California region of Mexico with heavy rain and tropical-storm-force winds.

Dangerous surf and rip currents are occurring along the coast of the Baja peninsula and southern California through Tuesday . Flash Flood Watches are in effect for these impacted areas through Tuesday night/ Wednesday .

. Flash Flood Watches are in effect for these impacted areas through night/ . Rosa will continue to track northeastward into the desert Southwest, where heavy rain will bring an elevated flash flood threat to the region through Tuesday .

Rosa on Satellite. Tropical Storm Rosa continues to show signs of weakening as it is encountering significant shear and cooler waters. No further strengthening is expected. Note the outer bands of Rosa continue to feed into the Baja peninsula, where tropical storm conditions are occurring. The following watches and warnings are in effect:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* West coast of the Baja California peninsula from Punta Abreojos to Cabo San Quintin

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* East coast of the Baja California peninsula from Bahia de los Angeles to San Felipe

Image credit above: AerisWeather.

Rosa's Track. As expected, Tropical Storm Rosa will continue its northeastern movement. The center of Rosa will make landfall in the Baja peninsula this afternoon and will continue to track into the southwestern U.S. As it works over land, it will rapidly disorganize, becoming a remnant low by tomorrow. Regardless, this will be a significant rain event for the desert Southwest as Rosa will bring an abundance of tropical moisture to the region. Map: AerisWeather and Praedictix.

Drenching Rain for Southwest U.S. The main threat with Rosa and its remnants will be the heavy rainfall. Baja California, northwestern Sonora, and the desert Southwest will experience the heaviest rainfall associated with the storm. Dangerous flash flooding will be possible through tomorrow. This is what we're expecting rain-wise through Wednesday:

Baja California and northwestern Sonora: 3 to 6 inches, isolated 10 inches.

Central and Southern Arizona: 2 to 4 inches. Isolated 6-inch totals are possible in the mountains of Central Arizona.

Rest of the Desert Southwest, Central Rockies, and Great Basin: 1 to 2 inches, isolated 4 inches.

Flash Flood Watches in Effect. Much of the Southwest is under a Flash Flood Watch as rainfall associated with Rosa could produce life-threatening flash flooding, dangerous debris flows, and landslides. Mountainous terrains will experience the highest impact. Localized flash flooding of urban areas and small streams will be possible along with significant rises for larger streams and rivers. Most of the watches go through late Tuesday night.

Susie Martin, Meteorologist, Praedictix.

More Persistent Weather Patterns In U.S. Linked to Arctic Warming. Is the weather getting "stuck" with increasing frequency? Here's an excerpt from Phys.org: "...Scientists at Rutgers University-New Brunswick and the University of Wisconsin-Madison examined daily precipitation data at 17 stations across the U.S., along with large upper-level circulation patterns over the eastern Pacific Ocean and North America. Overall, dry and wet spells lasting four or more days occurred more frequently in recent decades, according to the study published online today in Geophysical Research Letters. The frequency of persistent large-scale circulation patterns over North America also increased when the Arctic was abnormally warm. In recent decades, the Arctic has been warming at least twice as fast as the global average temperature, the study notes. The persistence of warm Arctic patterns has also increased, suggesting that long-duration weather conditions will occur more often as rapid Arctic warming continues, said lead author Jennifer Francis, a research professor in Rutgers' Department of Marine and Coastal Sciences. "While we cannot say for sure that Arctic warming is the cause, we found that large-scale patterns with Arctic warming are becoming more frequent, and the frequency of long-duration weather conditions increases most for those patterns," said Francis, who works in the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences..."

Image credit : "Land surface temperatures from December 26, 2017 to January 2, 2018, compared with the 2001 to 2010 average for the same eight-day period. The persistent warm West and cold East pattern that was so prevalent last winter caused a western drought that led to summer fires, a prolonged cold spell in much of the East and a parade of nor'easters along the East Coast." Credit: NASA Earth Observatory.

Fall Color Update. A low sun angle and colder weather is accelerating the colors up north. The Minnesota DNR has the latest fall color report here.

Wisconsin Color. Not to be outdone, the leaves are ripening nicely over northern Wisconsin. Click here for the latest details.

The Difficulty of Counting the Death Toll From Hurricane Florence. The New Yorker delves into the complexities of calculating how many people really died from Florence: "... As of Wednesday afternoon, government officials across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia had established a death toll of forty-nine, though information about directly and indirectly related deaths was not yet complete. The N.C.H.S. published the guidelines as “inconsistencies in reporting” had made “it difficult to generate reliable and accurate mortality statistics,” which were crucial in “helping the nation, states, and cities become better prepared” for disasters. A spokesperson from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote in an e-mail, “Better data helps public health officials and emergency response and recovery workers plan for future events, determine risk factors, and save lives.” But some public-health researchers have suggested that, even with the new guidelines, fatalities from storms are being underestimated. John Mutter, a disaster researcher at Columbia University who studied the death toll of Hurricane Katrina, said, “We need to rethink what we mean by disaster-related mortality and not just look at the week immediately following the event for related deaths...”

Giant Mosquitos Swarm North Carolina: Headlines and links via Climate Nexus: "Flooding from Hurricane Florence has activated dormant “gallnipper” (Psorophora ciliata) eggs, among others, leading to the hatching of billions of unusually large mosquitoes. Gallnippers lay their eggs in moist, low-elevation areas, where heavy rains or flooding trigger eventual hatching. In less than a week, larvae grow to adult size, which is about three times that of normal mosquitoes. The insects are so big that they’ve been mistaken for wasps and jokingly called the new state bird. According to entomology professor Michael Reiskind of North Carolina State University, disease transmission isn’t a leading concern with gallnippers and other post-Florence mosquito species. Nevertheless, the outbreak is a public health issue as it drives people to stay indoors and slows the storm recovery process. Last Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper directed $4 million toward mosquito control efforts in 27 counties." (CBS, Huffington Post, AP)

For the last decade, Iowa has been the first or second biggest contributor to the toxic dead zone in the Gulf, an area about the size of New Jersey where few living creatures can survive because the pollution has deprived the water of sufficient oxygen. Climate change is exacerbating the toxic stew: Hotter temperatures are turning river waters into what David Cwiertny, director of the Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination (CHEEC), at the University of Iowa, in Iowa City, describes as “a breakfast buffet for micro-bacteria and algae.” But long before the waters of northern and western Iowa reach the Mississippi, they pass through the more densely populated towns and cities of Iowa and leave their legacy in the water that millions of Iowans rely on to drink..."

Photo credit : "More than a billion pounds of nitrogen entered Iowa's waterways in 2016, largely from fertilizer runoff." USDA/NRCS

In Search of Clean Energy, Investments in Nuclear-Fusion Startups Are Heating Up. Is fusion-power within the realm of coming true? At this point I wouldn't bet against it. Here's a clip from a story at Quartz: "...And, yet, the dreamers haven’t given up. If anything, the field is heating up. Over the last 10 years, the number of privately funded startups working on nuclear fusion has ballooned from just a handful to 20, and many are doing quite well. TAE Technologies, for instance, has raised nearly $800 million, according to Pitchbook, and many others have raised tens to hundreds of millions of dollars. Meanwhile, ongoing publicly funded projects like the $22 billion International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) are helping that private money go even farther. One of the most promising of those startups is Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS), the Boston-based startup run by the MIT researchers working near the banks of the Charles River, which believes it can bring fusion power to market in 15 years..."

Photo credit : "Inside a nuclear fusion reactor." Bob Mumgaard/Commonwealth Fusion Systems.

Winner Takes it All: How Markets Favor the Few at the Expense of the Many. A story at Farnam Street is a worthy read; here's an excerpt: "...A winner-take-all market doesn’t mean there is only one company in the market. Rather, when we say a winner takes all, what we mean is that a single company is able to control the market. In most cases, they receive the majority of available profits or dictate the nature of competition. The other companies are left with a modest share of the profits and little to no influence. The winner doesn’t want these companies to disappear, because they provide the illusion of competition. In reality, however, they don’t pose a credible threat. In a winner-take-all market, the winners have tremendous power to dictate outcomes. Winner-take-all markets occur in many different areas. We can apply the concept to all situations which involve unequal distributions..."



Study Links Restricting Screen Time For Kids to Higher Mental Performance. As I read this report...on a screen. Food for thought with a story from The Washington Post: "Parents who possess the resolve to separate their children from their smartphones may be helping their kids' brainpower, a new study suggests. Children who use smartphones and other devices in their free time for less than two hours a day performed better on cognitive tests assessing their thinking, language and memory, according to a study published Wednesday in the Lancet Child & Adolescent Health. The study assessed the behavior of 4,500 children, ages 8 to 11, by looking at their sleep schedules, how much time they spent on screens and their amount of exercise, and analyzed how those factors affected the children’s mental abilities..."

Image credit : UnityPoint Health.

Beyonce and Jay-Z Have a $200,000/Month Mortgage, Because Why Not? A story at Quartz made me do a triple-take: "...Beyoncé and Jay-Z bought a huge mansion in California last year for $88 million—which they partly financed with a $52.8-million mortgage from Goldman Sachs. Interest starts at a fixed rate of 3.4% and becomes variable in 2022. The Wall Street Journal estimated (paywall) the couple’s monthly payments at more than $200,000. The Journal points to others, such as Canadian billionaire Daryl Katz, who is paying a similar monthly amount on the $85-million place in Malibu, California he bought this year, due to his $47.5-million mortgage..."

Photo credit : "Drunk in love (and drowning in paperwork)." REUTERS/Brian Snyder.

.34" rain reported at MSP International Airport on Monday.

50 F. maximum temperature yesterday in the Twin Cities.

65 F. average high on October 1.

63 F. high on October 1, 2017.

October 2, 1953: A record high of 90 for the St. Cloud area is recorded in 1953 (and later tied in 1992). Minneapolis also sets a record that same day in 1953 with a high of 89 degrees.

October 2, 1849: Persistent rain at Ft. Snelling accumulates to 4 inches in one and a half days.

TUESDAY: Peeks of sunshine, a nicer day. Winds: SE 7-12. High: 61

TUESDAY NIGHT: More showers arrive. Low: 60 (rising temps).

WEDNESDAY: Mild, few showers and T-storms. Winds: SW 15-25. High: 78

THURSDAY: Early sunshine, late PM showers. Winds: NE 7-12. Wake-up: 45. High: 56

FRIDAY: Cool, damp and showery. Winds: E 8-13. Wake-up: 43. High: 55

SATURDAY: Showers south, some sun up north. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 44. High: 57

SUNDAY: 3 guesses. More showers. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 43. HIgh: 56

MONDAY: Heavy rain, few T-storms. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 49. High: 63

Climate Stories...

The U.S. Would Suffer Some of the Biggest Costs of Climate Change. Ars Technica reports on new research findings: "Climate change is a classic tragedy of the commons: every country acting in its own self-interest contributes to depleting a joint resource, making the world worse for everyone. If you’ve ever lived with bad roommates, the concept will be easy to grasp. The social cost of carbon (or SCC) is a way to put a price tag on the result of that tragedy, quantifying just how much climate change will cost the world over the coming generations. But a paper in Nature Climate Change this week tries to bring the cost closer to home by estimating what the SCC could be for each different country. These new calculations point to a wide range of different cost possibilities but with a few consistent messages: the cost is likely to be higher than previous estimates; the US will be one of the worst-hit countries; and many of the countries contributing the least to the problem will be slammed regardless..."

Image credit : "Hurricane Florence the morning of Sept. 12 as it churned across the Atlantic in a west-northwesterly direction with winds of 130 miles an hour." NASA/Johnson.

Footing the Bill for Climate Change: "By the End of the Day, Someone Has to Pay". NPR has perspective with a few eye-popping statistics: "...Munich Re has laid out the challenges of a changing climate. As one of the world's largest reinsurers, the company insures other insurers in cases of catastrophe, so it has good reason to keep track of catastrophes such as Florence. It has been doing so for nearly four decades. "When I look back to the 1980s, we recorded 200 to 300 events — catastrophe events — annually, and today we are close to about 1,000 events," says Munich Re's chief climatologist, Ernst Rauch, who has been doing this research for the reinsurer for 30 years. That means a lot of losses that insurers must be prepared to cover. Last year alone, it meant roughly $135 billion in insured losses — including a record amount in California, where wildfires drove nearly $12 billion in insurance claims in just a three-month span..."

Photo credit : "A North Carolina resident sits on his staircase earlier this week, staring into the water that surrounded his home after Florence hit Emerald Isle, N.C." Tom Copeland/AP.

Bob Ingliss, a Republican Believer in Climate Change, Is Out to Convert His Party. As an aside, when people ask me if I "believe in climate change" I tell them the truth: I acknowledge the data and test the science." This isn't about belief, it's about being true to a large and growing body of science. Here's a clip from NBC News: "...University of Connecticut researchers found this spring that Republicans — not Democrats or even climate scientists — were more effective in persuading doubters to give up their climate change skepticism. Republicans might be perceived as more believable on the issue, because they are willing to take a political risk, the authors said. A small but increasingly active group of conservative and libertarian organizations has seized this opportunity. Roughly a dozen national groups have rallied around proposals to fight global warming, including the conservative R Street think tank, free market-oriented Niskanen Center and the Evangelical Environmental Network..."

Photo credit : "Bob Inglis urges cadets at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, to work with those who have opposing political views, on Aug. 28, 2018." Shako Liu / NBC News.

Faith Leaders Want a Moral Voice to Tackle Climate Change. A story at Deseret News caught my eye: "...Many clergy members have already chosen to present global warming as an ethical crisis, including Pope Francis of the Catholic Church in his 2015 encyclical, Laudato Si', and Patriarch Bartholomew, who leads Eastern Orthodox Christians. This approach helps cut through political divides, uniting conservatives and liberals around a desire to care for God's creation, as the Deseret News reported in 2014. Faith leaders need to be even more forceful with their ethical messages moving forward, especially when meeting with people in power, Rabbi Bergman said. "It’s better for us to charge in and have somebody say no than to stay sitting down and wait for an invitation," he said..."

Photo credit : "An aerial photo shows the Kansai International Airport covered with water due to the typhoon Jebi in Osaka Prefecture on Sep.4, 2018. Powerful typhoon made a landfall on Tokushima Prefecture in noon and expected to proceed to the Sea of Japan. Violent winds, high waves and heavy rains are forecasted in wide area of Japan till next day." Yasufumi Nagao, AP.

Harvey, Florence and the Climate Change Connection. Are we inadvertently "juicing" hurricanes? Here's an excerpt from Christian Science Monitor: "...This fall, we got the first taste of more immediate attribution when scientists from Stony Brook University, the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and the National Center for Atmospheric Research released a forecast, and maps, just before Florence was scheduled to make landfall. One of the biggest factors they attributed to human-caused climate change: the extreme rainfall which, in the end, was responsible for the devastating flooding – similar to Harvey last year in Houston. Indeed, one preliminary report put Florence just behind Harvey as the second-wettest storm in 70 years. An average of 17.5 inches fell over a region of 14,000 square miles. In Harvey, 25.6 inches fell over that same area. Several peer-reviewed studies in the past year, using a range of methods, all found that climate change significantly increased the amount of rain that flooded Houston..."

Photo credit : Jason Lee/The Sun News/AP. "The Polo Farms neighborhood in Longs, S.C., was largely submerged September 24, 10 days after Hurricane Florence hit the Carolina coast."

Trump Administration Sees a 7-Degree Rise in Global Temperatures by 2100. The Washington Post reports: "Last month, deep in a 500-page environmental impact statement, the Trump administration made a startling assumption: On its current course, the planet will warm a disastrous 7 degrees by the end of this century. A rise of 7 degrees Fahrenheit, or about 4 degrees Celsius, compared with preindustrial levels would be catastrophic, according to scientists. Many coral reefs would dissolve in increasingly acidic oceans. Parts of Manhattan and Miami would be underwater without costly coastal defenses. Extreme heat waves would routinely smother large parts of the globe. But the administration did not offer this dire forecast as part of an argument to combat climate change. Just the opposite: The analysis assumes the planet’s fate is already sealed..."

Photo credit: "Firefighters from Brea, Calif., inspect and cut fireline on Aug. 1, 2018, as the Ranch Fire burns near Upper Lake, Calif. A day earlier, it and the River Fire totaled more than 74,000 acres." (Stuart W. Palley/For The Washington Post).

The Climate-Change Debate Has Shifted, Not Ended. Eric Roston reports for Bloomberg: "Is there still a debate over climate change? Yes and no. As a scientific matter, the issues of whether it’s happening and who’s to blame are long settled. But there’s no end to debates about what to do about it. Arguments about the need for and costs of action are playing out against a nonstop, live-on-TV drama of the massive storms, record wildfires and deadly heat waves already fueled by global warming. What's new in the climate debate? For one thing, there’s been a revolution in renewable energy. The price of wind and solar has plunged in a way even its most ardent backers wouldn’t have dared dream 20 years ago. Bloomberg NEF projects that by 2050, renewable power will produce two-thirds of the world’s electricity, the same fraction that fossil fuel produces today. The world’s biggest polluter, China, is taking far more aggressive action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions than was expected even a decade ago..."

Photo credit : "Alex Wroblewski - Bloomberg.

Fingerprints Everywhere: 2018. Climate Signals dives into "attribution"; linking specific extreme weather events with a warmer, wetter, more volatile climate system: "...The report is limited to detection and attribution studies on climate impacts in the United States and studies of global significance. It does not assess the robustness of the statements or methods used by individual studies. Studies of global significance include those attributing global warming to changes in large-scale dynamic and thermodynamic processes that have complex and far-reaching impacts, such as long-term global temperature rise and atmospheric moisture increase. It also includes studies on changes with global implications, such as ice sheet melt and Arctic sea ice decline. Finally, studies of global significance include those on topics of general concern, such as coral bleaching in the Great Barrier Reef, a world heritage site. It does not include studies of primarily local significance outside of the United States. The report is a response to the need to better understand the breadth, depth and character of the research identifying the influence of human-caused global warming on observable impacts..."