The risk of Ebola escaping from the Democratic Republic of Congo is now “very high,” and the outbreak already is nearing Uganda, the World Health Organization said Thursday.

The WHO raised its official alert level because of violence by local militias, which has slowed efforts to contain the outbreak, and population movements in eastern Congo, where the latest outbreak erupted in August.

But the risk of Ebola spreading globally remains low, the agency said.

Since 2000, Uganda has had three Ebola outbreaks, with a total of about 600 cases. Although it is a poor country, its health care system is relatively well organized, and its health ministry said it would start a vaccination campaign if it detected cases there.

Inside Congo, the response to the outbreak has been hampered by fighting and by small numbers of victims leaving or refusing to go to treatment centers, spreading the virus to new areas.

Also, local politicians exploiting the fear and confusion ahead of December elections were encouraging people to distrust the national government’s efforts, Dr. Peter Salama, the WHO’s head of emergency response, said at a news conference in Geneva, Reuters reported.

In the coming weeks, problems like those could “create a potential perfect storm,” Salama said.

As of Friday, there have been 155 confirmed or probable cases in the Ebola outbreak. Some 102 patients have died, and 45 cured patients have been released.

In a video statement, Congo’s health minister, Dr. Oly Ilunga Kalenga, said the outbreak was now three times the size of the one this summer in the central Equateur province. He blamed several factors.

More people live in the affected area and they are more mobile because they are mostly traders rather than farmers. The region has better roads and water connections, but is more dangerous because many militias operate in it.

Nearly 12,000 health workers and contacts of known victims have been vaccinated.

Although cases of Ebola continued to decline and only about 10 new ones are detected each week, the WHO expressed alarm that one had turned up for the first time in Tshomia, a fishing town across Lake Albert from Uganda.

Officials in Ituri said the case was a woman who had attended the funeral of an early Ebola victim in Beni, where the current outbreak began.

She was being followed as a case contact, but she refused to be vaccinated, slipped away in between visits from medical workers, and traveled about 75 miles north before falling ill. She visited a traditional healer and a rural clinic before ultimately dying in the Tshomia regional hospital.