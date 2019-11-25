EBay is selling StubHub to ticket seller viagogo for $4.5 billion.
The addition of StubHub will allow viagogo to sell tickets in more than 70 countries and gives buyers access to a wider selection of tickets.
EBay bought StubHub in 2007 for $310 million.
Viagogo's founder and CEO Eric Baker is a StubHub co-founder.
The sale is targeted to close by the end of 2020's first quarter.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Home & Garden
Stop! Washing your Thanksgiving turkey could spread germs
Go ahead and rinse your cranberries, potatoes and green beans. But food say experts say don't — repeat don't — wash the turkey before popping it in the oven on Thanksgiving Day.
Variety
EBay selling StubHub to viagogo for $4.5 billion
EBay is selling StubHub to ticket seller viagogo for $4.5 billion.The addition of StubHub will allow viagogo to sell tickets in more than 70 countries…
Variety
Failing ice cellars signal changes in Alaska whaling towns
For generations, people in Alaska's far-north whaling villages have relied on hand-built ice cellars dug deep into the permafrost to age their subsistence food to perfection and keep it cold throughout the year.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's portrait pique and other distortions
President Donald Trump's latest reasons for firing Marie Yovanovitch as ambassador to Ukraine: She was an "Obama person" who refused to hang Trump's portrait in the U.S. Embassy. That's false on both counts.
Variety
Duluth star Gaelynn Lea brightens up Wilco's 'California Stars' at final Palace show
She also added violin to the new song "An Empty Corner" at the end of a mellower night in St. Paul.