California has the toughest gun laws of any state, particularly when it comes to the types of weapons used in a spate of recent mass shootings. EBay, the state's biggest e-commerce company, would like to give the impression it takes a similarly hard-line stance on them.

The auction site prohibits sellers on its marketplace from offering complete firearms of any kind, from varmint guns to Glocks. And it specifically bars parts and accessories for assault rifles, which California banned in 1989 and further restricted in 2016.

But while its larger rival Amazon enumerates a long list of banned items including ammunition magazines, pistol grips, flash suppressors and folding stocks — the components that separate assault weapons from legal rifles in California's eyes — eBay takes a hazier approach. Its marketplace rules prohibit only "products that mention capability with an assault weapon, even if the part or accessory fits non-assault weapons."

That language leaves plenty of gray area that sellers are happy to exploit.

In recent weeks, as shooters embarked on deadly rampages in Gilroy, Calif., El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, a shopper on eBay could buy a variety of products designed to make the types of weapons used in those attacks as deadly as possible.

One could find legal 10-round magazines for popular assault rifle models such as the AR-15 and the AK-47, in various materials and designs; an "enhanced mag pull" intended to promote "quick and fumble-free magazine changes," and an olive-drab tactical vest for holding up to eight such magazines at a time.

With 25 million sellers and more than 1.2 billion listings, preventing buyers and sellers from finding ways around its rules is a Sisyphean task for eBay, akin to the struggles Facebook and YouTube face policing extremist content and misinformation. In a statement, the San Jose company says software systems "prevent most prohibited items and unsuitable content from ever being listed. Our team also reviews content and images in finer detail to address items or content that was not automatically prevented."

Like other big internet platforms, eBay employs a self-serve system that allows sellers to promote their listings against specific keywords, with a vast menu of keywords drawn from user searches.

Given the ambiguities inherent in defining assault weapons, the easiest way for eBay to crack down on the trade of assault rifle parts and accessories without devoting vastly more resources to oversight might be to get out of selling gun-related products altogether. As an advocate for sport shooters and an AR-15 owner himself, Mark Oliva, director of public affairs for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, doesn't want to see eBay do that. But he said a policy that goes beyond the requirements of the law while being all but unenforceable screams public relations more than public safety.

"We would refer to it as 'corporate policy virtue signaling,' " he said. "They're waving a big flag saying, 'Look how holy I am.' "