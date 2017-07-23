Police in Eau Claire, Wis., shot and killed a man who fired a shotgun at them from a home on Saturday night, authorities said.

A news release from Police Chief Jerry Staniszewski said officers were sent to a home in the 4500 block of Woodford Court about 8:30 p.m. on a report of a man who had talked about murder and suicide with an acquaintance.

The 59-year-old man was standing outside, armed with a handgun, and threatened the officers, according to police. He refused to talk and retreated back into the home.

The Eau Claire’s crisis negotiation and tactical response teams made contact with the man in the house and tried for more than two hours to talk to him. He refused to cooperate and made more threats to shoot officers.

Throughout the process, the man was seen holding several different guns while standing in the window of the home, the news release said.

At one point, the man fired a shotgun through the window at police. An officer shot the man and he died at the scene, the release said.

No officers or other citizens were injured during the incident. The La Crosse, Wis., Police Department is investigating the incident.

The officer who shot the man is a sergeant with eight years of experience with the Eau Claire Police Department. The sergeant is on standard administrative leave.

The deceased man’s name will be released after family has been notified. Police said no further information will be released until interviews with the officers involved in the incident have been completed.