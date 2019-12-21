What if a clock did a better job than a scale at promoting weight loss, improving sleep and preventing diabetes? New research suggests it’s about time to consider that possibility.

In an effort to explore the benefits of daily fasting in humans, researchers have found that people who are at high risk of developing diabetes improved their health when they ate all of their meals over a span of 10 hours, then fasted for the remainder of their 24-hour day.

The regimen, called “time-restricted eating,” is a variant of “intermittent fasting.” To lose weight or improve health, those fasting intermittently don’t eat — or follow a spartan diet that mimics fasting — for a day or more every week or month.

Time-restricted eating, by contrast, limits a person to consuming all daily calories in a narrow window — say, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Practiced daily, time-restricted eating widens the period during which the body’s major visceral organs are put into a state of rest and recovery.

Ample research has shown that erratic eating patterns, shift work, and modern-day habits like get-up-and-go breakfasts and midnight snacks have contributed to obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Satchidananda Panda, a biologist at the Salk Institute in La Jolla, said that by establishing a consistent daily cycle of feeding and fasting, one might realign the ebb and flow of fuel intake with the body’s natural circadian rhythms.

“Every cell, every organ has its clock, and every organ needs downtime to repair, reset and regain its rhythm,” Panda said. “When all your organs have rested and rejuvenated every day, they just work well.”

For the new research, Panda and his colleagues measured what happened when 19 people were asked to do all their eating during a 10-hour window every day for 12 weeks. The participants were allowed to choose their own 10-hour window.

All the study’s subjects had a condition known as metabolic syndrome. Sometimes called “pre-diabetes,” metabolic syndrome makes a person five times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes, and it doubles their risk of developing cardiovascular disease within five years. The condition is diagnosed when a patient tests positive for three or more of the following conditions: obesity, high blood pressure, problematic cholesterol, impaired metabolic function and excessive waist circumference.

Three in 10 Americans are thought to have metabolic syndrome. To ward it off, doctors have little to offer beyond exercising more, eating less and losing weight.

In the pilot study, the participants limited their “eating day” to under 11 hours for 12 weeks. They reduced their calorie intake by almost 9%, lost an average of 3% of their body weight, and reported more restful sleep. As a group, participants reduced their belly fat — a bellwether of future heart disease risk — by 3%.

Drilling down on the physiological effects of a daily 14-hour fast, researchers also found a wide range of subtler improvements.

The group’s blood pressure fell. Their cholesterol readings improved. And in the 12 participants whose metabolic function had already veered into abnormal territory, three months of time-restricted eating appeared to bring about improvements in two key health measures: fasting glucose and hemoglobin A1c.

These changes came about without any increase in participants’ physical activity. And improvements didn’t rise or fall with changes in weight. Time-restricted eating did induce weight loss, which typically improves many bodily functions. But it appeared to effect key changes in direct ways, rather than just by helping subjects slim down.

In several cases, participants were able to discontinue or take smaller doses of medications, such as cholesterol-lowering statins or hypertension drugs. In other instances, researchers saw that shortening their eating day and observing a long nightly fast helped patients who were not sufficiently helped by medication alone to achieve normal readings.

The results were published in the journal Cell Metabolism. The findings are not definitive: With only 19 participants, the work merely lays the foundation for further investigation.

But a much larger clinical trial is in the works. Underwritten by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, that trial will also explore the benefits of daily fasting in people with metabolic syndrome.

The researchers who conducted the pilot study were buoyed by its preliminary findings, but even more excited by evidence that the 19 participants were both willing and able to follow the regimen — often well beyond the 12-week scope of the study.

All 19 subjects were able to maintain a regular habit of fasting between 13 and 14 hours a day for about six days a week, on average. The timing of their meals became more regular.

They were not urged to continue this pattern of eating after the study was done. But when researchers followed up with the participants about 15 months later, they discovered that five continued to follow the schedules. Seven said they were either limiting their eating window a little less stringently or following their time-restricted eating schedule on a part-time basis.

Dieting fails most severely due to lack of adherence. But daily fasting may make it easier for people at increased risk for diabetes and heart disease to succeed, experts said.

“These are patients at the tipping point for diabetes,” said Dr. Pam R. Taub, a UC San Diego cardiologist and co-author of the new research. “This is a very critical window where you can reverse the disease process.”