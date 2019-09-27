“Intuitive eating” sounds simple, but for many people eager to get off the diet roller-coaster, their efforts to eat intuitively can falter when they realize that it’s not as simple — as intuitive — as it appears. The term, coined in 1995 by California dietitians Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch, refers to the process of using internal cues rather than external rules to guide decisions about what, when and how much to eat. But many people are confused about exactly how to do that. Here’s how to make intuitive eating work:

Don’t try to follow a “hunger-fullness” diet.

Discussions of intuitive eating in popular culture tend to boil down to the concept of eating when you’re hungry and stopping when you’re full. That’s not surprising because “most people are so used to looking at things in a black-and-white sense,” said New York dietitian and certified intuitive eating counselor Alissa Rumsey.

“With intuitive eating, you need to learn to embrace the gray area,” she said. “Only eating when you’re hungry is not feasible.” For example, if you are assigned a meal break at work, you have to eat then because you won’t have an opportunity to do so later.

Be open to feeling a little chaotic at first.

One common fear people have when they start to explore intuitive eating is that if they allow themselves to eat formerly off-limits foods, they’ll never be able to stop. “If you come to intuitive eating really hungry, it’s easy to be afraid that you’re never going to stop eating,” Tribole said.

New York dietitian Christy Harrison, host of the “Food Psych” podcast and author of the forthcoming book “Anti-Diet,” said the desire to eat, say, cookies, will eventually lessen, even though the pendulum swing from restriction to freedom is going to feel unsettling at first. “It’s worth a few months, or however long it takes, of feeling a little chaotic if you want to have a balanced relationship with food that’s going to last decades,” she said.

Rumsey said another common misperception is that intuitive eating means eating whatever you want, anytime you want. “Hunger, fullness, satisfaction, how food makes us feel — those are all important, but intuitive eating also means using your brain and life experience.”

Untangle nutrition from dieting.

“Intuitive eaters don’t apologize for eating a doughnut or a salad,” Tribole said. “But the confusion is understandable.”

If you feel guilty when you pass on eating something healthy, it’s a clue that you are focused on your weight rather your food.

“If there’s any of that feeling of, ‘If I don’t eat that broccoli, I’m going to ruin my health’ or ‘I’m going to gain weight,’ those are clues that diet mentality is creeping in,” Harrison said. She points out that choosing the healthy options can be an act of self-care. “Maybe you’ve noticed that when you include a few servings of vegetables, you feel more energetic and your digestion works better. A truly peaceful relationship with food is about self-care, not self-control.”

Give intuitive eating time to feel intuitive.

Rumsey said dieting often is easy at first because there’s a plan with clear rules to follow. But it gets harder over time because the rules aren’t sustainable, and our bodies often push back against the ongoing restriction.

“Intuitive eating is the opposite: It’s really hard at first because for most people, it’s totally different than what they’ve been doing,” she said. “But over time, intuitive eating gets easier and easier.”