Global eats

The Whittier Alliance launches its inaugural Eat Street Food, Music and Arts Festival this weekend. The event celebrates the diverse cultures that make up the neighborhood. Food trucks will feature worldly signature dishes. Performances are by Madison McFerrin, the Chinese American Association of Minnesota Dance Theatre and Somali Museum of Minnesota Dance Troupe and more. Keep the kids entertained at the family fun zone. (1-9 p.m. Sat. Free. Nicollet Av. between 25th and 27th streets, Mpls. eatstreetfest.com.)

MELISSA WALKER