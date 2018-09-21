Does your bathroom need a pick-me-up? Whether you want to build a spa-like experience with a complete remodeling or just want to make quick changes in an afternoon, new products and technology make it easy.

The Houzz Bathroom Trends Study said the average amount spent on a major master bathroom remodeling exceeding 100 feet was $21,000, while smaller bathrooms averaged $12,500. Whether or not you have that kind of scratch to throw around, here are five ways to refresh your bathroom, from low-cost to luxe.

1. Swap out fixtures. On the frugal side, replace vanity hardware, light fixtures or install new towel bars and/or toilet paper holder, said Sarah Barnard, principal of Sarah Barnard Design, a California-based interior designer. Add plants like orchids or ferns if you have a window. Simple touches can draw attention away from ugly spots.

2. Shower heads. With as little as $100, upgrade to a better shower head, said Lynn Schrage, marketing manager of the Kohler store in Chicago. Even renters can install a better shower head and replace it when they move.

3. Medicine cabinet. Have wiggle room in your budget? Lighted mirrored medicine cabinets can improve a bathroom and save space, Schrage said. Many lighted medicine cabinets can use existing electrical supplies, too. Kohler’s Verdera medicine cabinets and Wade Logan both have LED lighting that mimics natural daylight.

4. Bathing area. Updating the bathing/showering space can spruce up the bathroom without making the rest of the room feel tired, Schrage said. Tom Graham, president of Revive Designer Bathrooms in Lincolnwood, Ill., said if you’re not gutting the space, just replacing the shower door can make a big impact. Today’s doors have more glass and less hardware for a clean look, he said, and many have water repellents added to the glass to eliminate the need to squeegee after the shower.

5. Toilet. Graham said he gets a lot of requests for “comfort height” commodes, which are closer to chair height, about 2 to 4 inches higher than the standard toilet. Sleeker looks, like having the water tank built into the wall, and the seat mounted to the wall are popular, he said. The wall-mounted toilets can be placed at any height, and allow for easier cleaning of the floor beneath.

There’s more interest in bidet seats, combining the toilet with seats that have warming functions and sprays. Bidet seats can be added by just swapping out old toilet seats without changing the existing toilets. Several brands are available, with prices starting around $250.





