Many car owners in Edina, particularly in one heavily targeted part of the city, have been unwittingly enticing one or more perpetrators into stealing items from their vehicles in recent weeks, authorities said.

Police detected a “significant increase in thefts from vehicles throughout the city,” but especially in one area of town. This has prompted the city to put up a $2,000 reward for information leading to solving these crimes, Edina officials said last week.

Targeted repeatedly last month was a 6-square-block residential area bound by France Avenue on the west, Xerxes Avenue on the east, 54th Street on the north and 60th Street on the south. Thieves had a penchant for tools, clothes, backpacks and money.

Of the 17 thefts from vehicles in that area, only three required forced entry, police in the suburb of roughly 50,000 said.

“This is a good reminder for residents and visitors to lock their car doors and take their valuables with them or place them in the trunk before arriving at their destination,” said Police Sgt. Brandon Kuske. “Residents should also remember to keep their garage doors closed.”

Anyone with information about the thefts can contact police at 952-826-1600 at any time. Tips can remain anonymous.