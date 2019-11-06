Cooking dinner for my family at the end of a long workday can feel like a chore for me despite my deep passion for homemade food and my ease in the kitchen. But I have found that certain things get me over the hump, resetting my perspective of the task from burden to pleasure.

Turning up some music (Bob Marley does the trick for me), and pouring a glass of wine tend to shift my mood immediately. Knowing I can pull together a mouthwatering meal quickly while using few dishes seals the deal — and this recipe is exactly the kind I mean.

Boldly flavorful, here is a colorful and healthful dish of shrimp, crisp-tender green beans and red chiles in a sauce seasoned with Thai curry paste, fish sauce, ginger and garlic, served showered with a crunch of peanuts and a spray of fresh herbs. It feels like an exciting stir-fry, but it doesn't need nearly as rapt attention because it is cooked — in about 30 minutes total — in the oven on a single sheet pan.

Serve it with a side of rice if you'd like — personally, I've become a fan of frozen brown rice, which cooks up fluffy and fresh-tasting in a flash, for an extra element of weeknight ease.