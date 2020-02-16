Eastview won the Class 3A High Kick title for the 12th time in the past 17 years Saturday in the dance team state tournament at Target Center.
After finishing third last season, the Lightning finished ahead of reigning champion Wayzata and Chaska.
The latter two schools tied for second, with Wayzata holding the tiebreaker.
Sartell-St. Stephen won its fourth straight championship in Class 2A.
Totino-Grace finished second and Austin took third.
In Class 1A, Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd edged Yellow Medicine East for the second straight year. Frazee finished third.
NEWS SERVICES
