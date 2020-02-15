After a two-year absence at the top, the Eastview dance team won the Class 3A jazz competition Friday at Target Center. Two-time defending champion Wayzata finished second, and Maple Grove placed third.
In Class 2A, defending champion Totino-Grace repeated as jazz winner, with Sartell-St. Stephen placing second and Benilde-St. Margaret's third.
In Class 1A, Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd repeated as champion in the jazz competition.
The high-kick competition for all three classes will be held Saturday at Target Center.
