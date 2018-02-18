Target Center played host to the high-kick competition of the state high school dance tournament Saturday night. Two champions successfully defended their previous year’s titles, with Sartell-St. Stephen winning in Class 2A and Eastview, winning in 3A. Frazee won the Class 1A title.

Class 1A: The Frazee Fly Girls captured a dual championship after winning the jazz competition Friday and the high-kick Saturday night. This is Frazee’s first high-kick title. The Fly Girls previously won the 2016 jazz championship. Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd finished second, followed by Aitkin in third. The Aitkin All Starz were the four-time defending champions.

Class 2A: Sartell-St. Stephen successfully defended its high-kick title from last year. The Sabre Dance Team has won four championships since 2011. Totino-Grace and Faribault rounded out the top three. Those three teams finished in the same order last year.

Class 3A: After finishing second to Wayzata in the jazz competition Friday night, Eastview topped the Trojets to win its third high-kick title in three years. The Lightning has won 11 state championships in the high-kick competition since 2004. Since the Minnesota State High School League took control of the state dance tournament starting with the 1997 competition, Eastview has won the most state titles between the high-kick and jazz competition in Class 3A, with 15. Lakeville North finished behind Wayzata in third place.

