CHARLESTON, Ill. — Mack Smith and George Dixon scored 24 points apiece as Eastern Illinois beat Green Bay 93-80 on Saturday.
Dixon also had 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers.
Deang Deang had 12 points for Eastern Illinois (5-4). Josiah Wallace added 11 points.
The Panthers picked up 40 points in the paint while limiting Green Bay to 20. Eastern Illinois sprinted to a 28-16 lead midway in the first half and held a 56-32 advantage at the break.
JayQuan McCloud had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Phoenix (3-6). Kameron Hankerson added 15 points. PJ Pipes had 13 points.
Eastern Illinois takes on Milwaukee on the road next Saturday. Green Bay plays Central Florida on the road on Tuesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Burrow completes Heisman coronation, LSU routs Georgia 37-10
Joe Burrow finished off his likely Heisman Trophy coronation with another dazzling performance and No. 1 LSU locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time, dominating No. 4 Georgia 37-10 in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday.
Wild
Wild GM Guerin gets in actual 'face time' with prospect Kaprizov in Moscow
Bill Guerin was in Moscow last Sunday through Tuesday to meet up with prized prospect Kirill Kaprizov, a visit he felt was a success.
Gophers
King scores career-high 24, Wisconsin beats Indiana 84-64
To break out of a shooting slump, the Wisconsin Badgers focused in practice on almost everything other than shooting.
Gophers
Gibson, No. 16 Memphis top No. 21 Cincinnati for AAC title
Antonio Gibson caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Brady White with 1:14 left and No. 16 Memphis defeated No. 21 Cincinnati 29-24 in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday.
Twins
Twins' pitching 'Plan A' might have to change this offseason
So far this offseason, the Twins have been unable to land the impact starter they seek. The winter meetings begin Monday in San Diego, and Minnesota might have to turn its focus to offense.