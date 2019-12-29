Milwaukee Bucks (29-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (13-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Bulls face the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls are 9-13 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is 6-16 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 43.9 rebounds per game.

The Bucks are 9-0 in division play. Milwaukee is 13-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bucks won 115-101 in the last matchup on Nov. 18. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 33 points, and Daniel Gafford led Chicago with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Carter Jr. leads the Bulls with 9.8 rebounds and averages 11.8 points. Zach LaVine is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and 25.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Khris Middleton ranks second on the Bucks with 5.6 rebounds and averages 18.7 points. George Hill is shooting 59.3 percent and has averaged 13 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 106.1 points, 45 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.3 points on 42.1 percent shooting.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 50.4 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points on 41.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: day to day (shoulder), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

Bucks: Eric Bledsoe: out (leg), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (back).