OTTAWA, Ontario — Several days of heavy rains have swollen rivers and reservoirs in eastern Canada, driving thousands of people from their homes.

The worst situation is in the town of Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, west of Montreal. It was inundated Saturday night after the Lake of Two Mountains burst through a natural dike.

More than 6,500 people there have been evacuated, raising the total of flooded homes across rain-sodden Quebec province to 5,584.

Flooding also has hit Ontario and New Brunswick.

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said Monday that some 2,000 troops have been deployed to flood-ravaged regions that requested military help. Volunteers and desperate residents are also pitching in to try to protect homes from rising waters.