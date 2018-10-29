EAST TROY, Wis. — Students at a southern Wisconsin high school have been evacuated and the bomb squad summoned to the building.
The East Troy Community School District posted a notice on its website that some suspicious items were found in a student's locker Monday morning, so students were told to leave the building. Classes were canceled.
No entry was being allowed to the high school until authorities clear the building.
