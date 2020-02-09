MACON, Ga. — Daivien Williamson had 16 points as East Tennessee State defeated Mercer 73-60 on Saturday.
Tray Boyd III had 15 points for East Tennessee State (21-4, 10-2 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Lucas N'Guessan added 13 points. Bo Hodges had 11 points.
Djordje Dimitrijevic had 22 points for the Bears (12-13, 6-6). Ethan Stair added 19 points and eight rebounds. Maciej Bender had seven rebounds.
The Buccaneers leveled the season series against the Bears with the win. Mercer defeated East Tennessee State 71-55 on Jan. 29. East Tennessee State plays The Citadel at home on Wednesday. Mercer takes on Wofford on the road on Wednesday.
