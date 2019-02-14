The East Ridge girls' hockey team is headed to its first state tournament next week.

The Raptors upset top-seeded Eagan 2-0 in the Class 2A, Section 3 final on Wednesday at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights.

"It's something we've all dreamed about forever and I'm too excited, I don't know what to say," East Ridge senior forward Katherine Flynn said. "One of my teammates told me, 'Guys we just made history.' And I was like, 'Huh, I guess you're right.' It didn't dawn on me that we would."

East Ridge opened in 2009.

For much of the first period, it looked as if Eagan (19-7) was too much for No. 3 seed East Ridge (17-8). The Wildcats outshot the Raptors 12-2 but East Ridge goalie Emerald Kelley weathered the offensive pressure. And Flynn scored with just under seven minutes left in the period.

The momentum appeared to shift later in the period when Eagan freshman forward Maria Cooper wrapped around the net and shot. The crowd roared as if it went in, but the officials got together and called it no goal.

"We feel like we got a goal taken away from us, and whether that would have been a momentum changer or not," Eagan coach Dan Wilson said. "Things just weren't going our direction that period."

East Ridge outshot Eagan 8-5 in the middle period and got its second goal on a backdoor rebound from sophomore forward Lauren Beaubien.

"We thought they would come out very strong," Beaubien said, "and well obviously they did, 12-2 shots. But then throughout the game we wore their first line out."

Kelley shut out the high-scoring Wildcats on 21 saves. Eagan's power play was 0-for-3.

Jack Warrick is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.

Class 2A, Section 6

Blake 7, Cretin-Derham Hall 1: Junior Lily Delianedis scored three goals and senior Madison Tix two to lead the Bears to a section semifinal victory at Parade Ice Garden. Blake (25-2) will play Edina for the section championship on Friday at Parade.

Edina 4, Wayzata 2: The Hornets, the two-time defending state champions, outlasted the Trojans at Parade to earn their fifth consecutive berth in the section final. Tella Jungels' goal with 3:40 left in the second made it 3-1 Edina. Teammate Katie Davis got an insurance goal late in the third. The Hornets (23-4) and Blake split their two regular-season meetings, both decided by one goal.

Staff Reports