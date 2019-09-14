East Ridge did more than enough to put its season-opening 0-2 start in the rearview mirror with a 42-14 win over visiting Eastview, ranked No. 8 in Class 6A, on Friday.

Playing their third consecutive ranked opponent, the Raptors broke away with a 28-point third quarter behind Ben North, who had two interceptions. North returned one for a touchdown.

Quarterback Riley Larson rushed for two touchdowns in the Raptors’ breakout quarter. Brody Kriesel caught two touchdown passes to lead the Raptors’ receivers.

The score was tied 7-7 at halftime with Eastview’s Quintcy Suggs scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run.

But the Lightning did not score again until a fourth-quarter 34-yard touchdown reception by Angelo Paulucci.

Elk River 42, St. Francis 36: The Class 5A, No. 3 Elks carved out a tense victory at home over the visiting Saints. Joe Nordstrom ran the ball for 136 yards and two TDs, while Carter Otto had 125 rushing yards and two TDs as the Elks held off the Saints in the fourth quarter. Trevor Patterson finished with 303 yards passing and four TDs for St. Francis while completing 21 of 35 pass attempts. Wyatt Schroeder had nine catches for 126 yards and Austin Walvatne nine as well for 85 yards.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 14, Chanhassen 7: Derric Standifer intercepted Jack Schaefer at the goal line in the final seconds to seal the victory for the Class 4A, No. 3 Red Knights over the host Storm. Jor Marinaro scored on a 12-yard run with 5:37 left in the game to break a 7-7 tie for Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Nick Peterson threw a 13 yard touchdown pass to Zach Swenson late in the second quarter to get the Red Knights on the board first. Rolando Alvarez tied the score for the Storm in the third quarter with a 6-yard touchdown run.

South St. Paul 10, Hastings 7: Jared Callies ran for 149 yards and a touchdown to lead the visiting Packers past the Class 5A, No. 9 Raiders. Callies scored on a 3-yard run to give the Packers a 10-0 lead in the third quarter. Colby Zak threw 20-yard touchdown pass to Joe Nauer in the fourth quarter to get Hastings within a score.

Eden Prairie 19, Minnetonka 0: The Class 6A, No. 2 Eagles pulled away from the visiting Skippers. Minnetonka stayed close through three quarters despite finishing with just 93 yards of offense. Reynolds made a 17-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead at halftime. David Warren-Mitchell threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Cade Kramer in the third quarter. Connor Reynolds made a 47-yard field goal and Fred Zach scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter to help the Eagles put the game away.

Totino-Grace 24, Blaine 14: Kristoff Kowalkowski threw touchdown passes to Max Hofshult-Beck and Isaac Richards late in the first half to put the Eagles on top of Blaine. Luke Delzer increased Totino-Grace’s lead 24-7 in the third. Matthew Frederickson of the Bengals responded, scoring their second touchdown.

White Bear Lake 24, Stillwater 14: Cam Zaleski ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bears past the visiting Ponies. He got the scoring started with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs in the first quarter. The Ponies responded with a pair of touchdowns by Casey Venske, one rushing and one passing. He scored on a 1-yard run and then tied the score on a 17-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Thureson. Branden Berwald put the Bears ahead for good with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Brice Peters. Jeff Odamtten kicked a 22-yard field goal to seal the victory for the Bears in the third quarter.

