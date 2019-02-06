BENGHAZI, Libya — Libyan forces from the country's east say they have taken control of the southern Sharara oil field, part of an expansion of Gen. Khalifa Hifter's control over Libya's main revenue generator.
In a statement late Wednesday, Ahmed Mesmari, spokesman for the self-styled Libyan National Army under Hifter's command, says the move was taken in order to provide security to an area that was previously lawless.
He says the move was made in collaboration with local tribes, and grievances over salaries would be addressed.
Libya is governed by rival authorities in Tripoli and the country's east, each of which is backed by an array of militias. Hifter heads the eastern faction.
East Libyan forces say they've taken southern oil field
