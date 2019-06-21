An East Coast nail salon chain has added Zen to its list of options.

Sundays Nail Studio, which bills its salons as “wellness-inspired,” is offering its clients a chance to meditate. While a technician works on their nails, customers listen to two 15-minute meditations on a headset plugged into an MP3 player. (Sipping organic peppermint tea while meditating is optional.)

Given the increasing popularity of meditation, perhaps this evolution of the traditional file, buff and polish shouldn’t be a surprise.

According to a report released in November by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the use of meditation more than tripled between 2012 and 2017. Also, according to the Global Wellness Institute, a nonprofit organization for the wellness industry, meditation is one of the fastest growing categories of the wellness market.

“Meditation is everywhere these days and a buzzword, and it’s now finding its way into nail services,” said Beth McGroarty, the group’s research director.

“Salons need to make a minimal financial investment in order to offer it, and clients don’t have to take any extra time to try it.”

But isn’t the point of meditation to focus and not be distracted by anything else? Not necessarily, said Matthew Hepburn, an editor of mobile content for the meditation app Ten Percent Happier and a meditation teacher.

“If someone’s goal is to relax, having an external voice cuing you to do so can be incredibly helpful even if you’re doing something else and especially if getting a manicure is relaxing to you,” he said.

“You get two good things at once.”

Sundays owner Amy Ling Lin said she got the idea for offering a meditation option after clients repeatedly told her that coming to a nail salon was the only time they had for themselves.

“I’ve always wanted to meditate more but say, like so many of us, that I’m too busy,” she said.

Lin said nail treatments, particularly manicures, are well-suited to meditation. “You’re sitting up straight, which is the perfect position to meditate, and if you move too much, your nails will get messed up so you’re forced to be still,” she said.

The meditation recordings cost $5 above the salon’s standard treatments. They’ve been so popular since launching in April, Lin said, that customers started asking if they could listen to the guided meditations even if they weren’t getting a nail service. This meditation-only option is $10.

Client Liz Miersch said that the meditations have helped her feel calmer in her life in general, especially when she’s aggravated. “When I usually get my nails done, I’m trying to go on Instagram or read a magazine,” she said. “This felt less transactional and more like a treat.”