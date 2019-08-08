ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's disaster management agency says an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.0 has hit the west of the country.
The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Thursday that the quake was centered on the town of Bozkurt, in Denizli province.
It was not immediately clear what damage was caused or whether there were any casualties.
Turkey is prone to earthquakes.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Japan OKs 1st export to South Korea under new trade curbs
Japan said Thursday it has granted its first permit for a South Korea-bound shipment of chemicals to produce high-tech materials under Tokyo's new export requirement that has increased tensions with Seoul.
World
Israeli troops search West Bank after killing of soldier
Israeli troops raided a Palestinian village on Thursday and the military said it was sending reinforcements to the West Bank, hours after the body of a 19-year-old soldier with stab wounds was found near a Jewish settlement.
World
Tensions rise among Yemen allies after separatist attack
A senior official in Yemen's embattled government on Thursday accused a southern separatist leader of "fomenting sedition" after his forces clashed with Yemeni troops near the presidential palace in Aden, as concerns rose about a new front in the country's devastating civil war.
World
Earthquake with magnitude of 6.0 shakes western Turkey
Turkey's disaster management agency says an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.0 has hit the west of the country.
World
Coroner: UK scientist found on Greek island fell from height
A British scientist found dead on the Greek island of Ikaria two days after she was reported missing died instantly after falling from a height, a coroner said Thursday.