THESSALONIKI, Greece — An earthquake with a provisional magnitude of 5.0 has shaken towns in central Greece. Police say there are no immediate reports of any serious damage or injury.

The Department of Geophysics at the University of Thessaloniki said the quake occurred at 10:12 a.m. local time (0812GMT) 25 kilometers (15 miles) outside the central Greek city of Karditsa.

Seismologist Emmanuel Scordilis, a professor at the department, told The Associated Press that no major earthquakes in the past had been recorded near the epicenter of Friday's event.

The quake was also felt in the central Greek cities of Trikala and Larissa and smaller towns where authorities were also checking for any damage.