OCEAN CITY, Md. — A light earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Maryland.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday evening in the Atlantic Ocean, about 136 miles (219 kilometers) southeast of Ocean City, Maryland. No tsunami warning has been issued.
In a Facebook post, Ocean City town officials said emergency officials were monitoring the situation but had not observed any effects from the quake.
