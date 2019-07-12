The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a 4.6 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Three Lakes area of Washington state.
That was followed minutes later by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near the city of Monroe, some 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Seattle.
The initial temblor was recorded at 2:51 a.m. Friday.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
AP Source: VW investing $2.6B in Ford-owned robocar firm
A person briefed on the matter says Volkswagen will invest $2.6 billion in a Pittsburgh autonomous vehicle company that's mostly owned by Ford.
Nation
Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain hit Louisiana coast
Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain began hitting parts of Louisiana Friday as New Orleans and coastal communities braced for a drenching from what could be the season's first hurricane.
Nation
Women's World Cup champ's hotel room burglarized
The celebration was cut short for a member of the World Cup champion U.S. women's soccer team after she discovered someone had burglarized her hotel room in Los Angeles.
Nation
Attorney wants to hear evidence in slayings case
The attorney for a man charged with killing his wife and three of her family members says he considers his client to be innocent and wants to hear what evidence police have against him.
Nation
New Orleans' levees face a hard test as storm bears down
Even as Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, the Mississippi River's levees held up when those in other parts of the city did not.But as Tropical…