MEXICO CITY — A strong earthquake struck Friday near the coast of southern Mexico, causing tall buildings to sway hundreds of miles away in the capital.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the quake had a magnitude of 6.6 and was centered about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Tapachula in the southern state of Chiapas. It struck at a depth of 40 miles (67 kilometers).
The quake was also felt in nearby Guatemala and farther away in El Salvador.
Some people evacuated office buildings along a central boulevard in Mexico City.
