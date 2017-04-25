An operational blast at a quarry in Mankato late Tuesday morning sent a vibration through most of the city, prompting officials to explain in a statement what people felt.

The blast shortly after 11 a.m. created what the city called a "pressure wave" in the atmosphere, and it was detected by high-tech equipment as far away as Rochester, roughly 85 miles to the east.

There were no reports of injuries or damage connected to the controlled blast, which came during Jordan Sands' operations at 900 Cleveland Avenue, between the Minnesota River and 3rd Avenue on the northwest side of the city.

"The company has suspended all blasts at this site until further notice," the city's statement read.

Residents took to social media to relay what they experienced.

"Looked over and the recliner next to me was rocking," one person wrote on Twitter.

Another person on Twitter posted, "I swear Mankato just had an EARTHQUAKE my whole building shook and I AM SHOOK."

John Tacinelli, an instructor at Rochester Community and Technical College, posted on Twitter a seismic monitor graph showing a significant burst.

"Might not be an #earthquake but it was cool," Tacinelli wrote.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the vibration had a magnitude of 2.8, a reading that is considered slight and causing no more than property damage.