LOS ANGELES — Early winners at the 49th NAACP Image Awards, as announced a pre-telecast gala dinner Sunday in Pasadena, California:

FILM

Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Idris Elba, "THOR: Ragnarok"

Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Tiffany Haddish, "Girls Trip"

Independent Motion Picture: "Detroit"

Documentary: "STEP"

Writing: Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Directing in a Motion Picture: Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

MUSIC

New Artist: SZA

Male Artist: Bruno Mars

Female Artist: Mary J. Blige

Duo, Group or Collaboration: Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna

Jazz Album: "Petite Afrique," Somi

Gospel/Christian Album: "Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2," Greenleaf Soundtrack

Music Video/Visual Album: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars

Song - Traditional: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars

Album: "DAMN.," Kendrick Lamar

Song - Contemporary: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar

TELEVISION

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Jay Ellis, "Insecure"

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Marsai Martin, "'black-ish"

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Joe Morton, "Scandal"

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Naturi Naughton, "Power"

Television Movie, Limited, Series or Dramatic Special: "The New Edition Story"

Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special: Idris Elba, "Guerrilla"

Actress in a Television Movie, Limited, Series or Dramatic Special: Queen Latifah, "Flint"

Directing in a Comedy Series: Anton Cropper, "'black-ish"

Directing in a Dramatic Series: Carl Franklin, "13 Reasons Why"

Directing in a Television Movie or Special: Allen Hughes, "The Defiant Ones"

News/information Series or Special: "Unsung"

Documentary: "The 44th President: In His Own Words"

Talk Series: "The Real"

Reality Program/Reality Competition Series: "The Manns"

Variety or Game Show Series or Special: "Lip Sync Battle"

Children's Program: "Doc McStuffins"

Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series): Caleb McLaughlin, "Stranger Things"

Host in a Talk or News/Information Series or Special: Roland Martin, "News One Now"

Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety Series or Special: LL Cool J, "Lip Sync Battle" (Spike)

Character Voice-Over Performance: Tiffany Haddish, "Legends of Chamberlain Heights"

Writing in a Comedy Series: Janine Barrois, "Claws

Writing in a Dramatic Series: Gina Prince-Bythewood, "Shots Fired"

Writing in a Television Movie or Special: Abdul Williams, "The New Edition Story"

LITERATURE

Fiction: "The Annotated African American Folktales," Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Editor),Maria Tatar (Editor), (Liveright Publishing Corporation)

Non-Fiction: "Defining Moments in Black History: Reading Between the Lies," Dick Gregory

Debut Author: "No One Is Coming to Save Us," Stephanie Powell Watts

Biography or Autobiography: "Becoming Ms. Burton, From Prison to Recovery to Leading the Fight for Incarcerated Women," Susan Burton and Cari Lynn

Instructional: "The Awakened Woman: Remembering & Reigniting our Sacred Dreams," Dr. Tererai Trent

Poetry: "Incendiary Art: Poems," Patricia Smith

Children: "Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History ," Vashti Harrison

Youth and Teens: "Clayton Byrd Goes Underground," Rita Williams-Garcia, author and Frank Morrison illustrator