PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around.
At sunrise on Sunday, members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle are scheduled to reveal the prediction.
The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.
In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Early spring or more winter? Groundhog's forecast coming
Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around.
Variety
Stuck with slush, northern Minnesota resorts frozen out
"It's like a ghost town out there," said one bait shop owner on Leech Lake.
National
'Parasite,' 'Jojo Rabbit' win top Writers Guild Awards
"Parasite" has continued its march through Hollywood's awards season by winning the best original screenplay honor at Saturday's Writers Guild Awards.
TV & Media
What our TV critic is watching this week: 'McMillion$,' 'Katy Keene,' 'Indebted,' 'Briarpatch,' 'Tommy'
Big Macs “McMillion$” may be about how the mob manipulated the McDonald’s Monopoly game in the 1990s, but the docuseries focuses so much on the…
Movies
This week's movie openings
Movies opening Friday Birds of Prey (R) Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young…