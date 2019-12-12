metro top 10
(All are Class 3A unless noted)
1. Simley (2A)
2. Shakopee
3. St. Michael-Albertville
4. Forest Lake
5. Northfield
6. New Prague
7. Farmington
8. Apple Valley
9. Waconia
10. Coon Rapids
Jim Paulsen
Returning metro-Area state champions
CLASS 1A
120: Drayden Morton, Sibley East, soph. (106)
CLASS 2A
120: Joey Thompson, Totino-Grace, sr. (113)
126: Chase DeBlaere, Simley, so. (120)
138: Ryan Sokol, Simley, jr. (132)
220: Danny Striggow, Orono, sr. (220)
CLASS 3A
120: Paxton Creese, Shakopee, sr. (113)
126: Derrick Cardinal, Forest Lake, jr. (120)
126: Pierson Manville, Shakopee, 8th (106)
132: Reid Ballantyne, Stillwater, jr. (126)
160: Tim Stapleton, Waconia, sr. (Class 2A, 152)
160: Willie Bastyr, Lakeville South, sr. (152)