metro top 10

(All are Class 3A unless noted)

1. Simley (2A)

2. Shakopee

3. St. Michael-Albertville

4. Forest Lake

5. Northfield

6. New Prague

7. Farmington

8. Apple Valley

9. Waconia

10. Coon Rapids

Jim Paulsen

Returning metro-Area state champions

CLASS 1A

120: Drayden Morton, Sibley East, soph. (106)

CLASS 2A

120: Joey Thompson, Totino-Grace, sr. (113)

126: Chase DeBlaere, Simley, so. (120)

138: Ryan Sokol, Simley, jr. (132)

220: Danny Striggow, Orono, sr. (220)

CLASS 3A

120: Paxton Creese, Shakopee, sr. (113)

126: Derrick Cardinal, Forest Lake, jr. (120)

126: Pierson Manville, Shakopee, 8th (106)

132: Reid Ballantyne, Stillwater, jr. (126)

160: Tim Stapleton, Waconia, sr. (Class 2A, 152)

160: Willie Bastyr, Lakeville South, sr. (152)