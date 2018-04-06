With one more victory, Minnesota Duluth will be partying like it’s 2011.

– in the exact, same place it won it all in 2011.

Minnesota Duluth, last year’s NCAA runner-up after a 3-2 loss to Denver, returned to the title game on the strength of a dominant start. Louie Roehl and Jared Thomas scored goals in the first 3 minutes, 4 seconds of the game, and the Bulldogs asserted themselves by outshooting Ohio State 17-4 in the first period.

Ohio State, however, kept the score close and made the game interesting in the third period when Tanner Laczynski scored a power-play goal with 10:33 left. The Buckeyes pulled goalie Sean Romeo with 2:05 left, but the Bulldogs weathered the storm to reach their fourth national title game in team history.

Throughout the first 20 minutes, the Bulldogs (24-16-3) were quicker to the puck, more decisive and constantly parked in front of Buckeyes goalie Sean Romeo. Ohio State (26-10-5) just was a step behind.

The Bulldogs struck early, when Roehl, a freshman defenseman, beat Romeo 1:53 into the first. UMD had been buzzing the net, and Roehl scored from the right circle when Romeo was caught out of position. Matt Anderson and Parker Mackay got the assists.

UMD extended its lead to 2-0 at 3:04 of the first when Thomas -- on a breakaway after forcing a turnover by Buckeyes defenseman Matt Miller -- took a pass from captain Karson Kuhlman, slipped the puck past Romeo, beating him five-hole with a backhander. The largely pro-Bulldogs crowd roared in approval as UMD was dominant early.

The Bulldogs continued dictating play, holding Ohio State to only two shots on goal through the first 10 minutes of the period.

The period didn’t go perfectly for the Bulldogs, because top-line left winger Riley Tufte was assisted off the ice after taking a knee-on-knee hit to his right knee from Buckeyes center Dakota Joshua. Tufte later returned in the period.

The Bulldogs went on a power play with 5:58 left in the first when Buckeyes defenseman Tommy Parran was called for interference, but Ohio State killed the penalty. That was a rare positive in the first for Ohio State.

The Bulldogs put pressure on Romeo in the first three minutes of the second, but Ohio State began to find its game. At 3:59 of the second, Tufte and Joshua took roughing penalties following a skirmish after the whistle. Ohio State had the puck for most of the 4-on-4, but Bulldogs goalie Hunter Shepard made two saves to deny the threat.

The Buckeyes picked up their play following the 4-on-4, and Bulldogs defenseman Mikey Anderson took an interference penalty at 7:30 of the second.

Shepard made two big saves in the first 33 seconds of the power play and got help from defensemen Roehl and Nick Wolff in clearing the puck out of harm’s way. The Bulldogs then killed the penalty, with freshman defenseman Scott Perunovich getting a couple of zone clears.

Late in the second, Thomas nearly scored his second goal, but Romeo made a pad save on the doorstep. Ohio State outshot UMD 8-6 in the period but couldn’t cut the deficit.

Ohio State went on a power play 5:38 into the third when Tufte was called for elbowing. Shepard made three saves in the first 44 seconds of the power play, Wolff’s stick negated another Buckeyes chance and the Bulldogs went on to kill the penalty.

At 8:30 of the third, the Buckeyes went back on the power play when Wolff was called for tripping. This time, Ohio State cashed in when Laczynski blasted a shot past Shepard with 10:33 left in the period, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

UMD had a couple of great chances with just less than four minutes left, but Nick Swaney fired wide and Kuhlman’s point-blank shot hit a Buckeyes player.